Irony Alert: Brazen Bercow Sends MPs ‘Behaviour Guide’

In a stunningly ironic move, the Speaker has decided to send all MPs a pamphlet entitled “Rules of behaviour and courtesies in the House of Commons.” In an accompanying letter he stresses that “This document should serve as a gentle reminder to longer-serving colleagues, or as a useful guide for those others who have recently started the journey on their parliamentary career.” Bercow might do well to “find the time to acquaint [himself] with the content”…

The deputy Speakers and I thought that it might be considered helpful if we were to remind colleagues of some of the conventions that exist in relation to what could be termed ‘behaviour’ in the House. Please find enclosed an updated pamphlet which addresses some of the issues about which I, and my colleagues in the Chair, are most frequently asked, and a quick guide which highlights the key points. Electronic versions of this pamphlet will also be sent to you.

I do hope that you are able to find the time to acquaint yourselves with the content of these and I hope that you find them of some use. This document should serve as a gentle reminder to longer-serving colleagues, or as a useful guide for those others who have recently started the journey on their parliamentary career.

Yours ever,

John Bercow