Boles Will Resign If ‘No Deal’ Becomes Policy, Despite Manifesto Commitment

Former Skills Minister and EEA advocate Nick Boles has threatened to resign the whip if the Conservative Party follows through with its manifesto commitment that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’. Boles stood on the Conservative manifesto in 2017 and was returned to Parliament by 62% of his constituents. Did he not read it..?

Boles is yet to reply to an interesting suggestion made by Douglas Carswell (who famously called a by election when he left the Tories), in what Guido can only describe as a slam dunk.

Boles’ constituency voted leave by 61-39%…

