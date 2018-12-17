Target of Carole’s Latest Conspiracy is Remain Donor

Carole Cadwalladr has had a busy weekend getting worked up about Channel 4’s Brexit film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. She fired off a number of “intemperate” tweets before deleting (some of) them and apologising to playwright James Graham, insisting she didn’t mean “to intimidate”. Which will come as news to anyone who’s ever been on the receiving end of one of Carole’s notorious phone calls.

Carole’s main gripe appears to be that the film is part-financed by Access Industries, a company owned by Len Blavatnik, the Russian businessman and philanthropist who funds large parts of the entertainment industry through Warner Music. Carole calls Blavatnik a “Trump donor & Putin chum” while moaning about an “ongoing cover-up” and “absence of basic facts”. A feeling that will be familiar to anyone who has read her stories…

There’s just one problem with her latest conspiracy theory. As Sky News revealed back in May 2016, Blavatnik’s Access Industries was actually a donor… to the Remain campaign:



At least she’s finally going after Remain campaign funding for once…