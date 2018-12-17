Blair: A No Vote Means No

Tony Blair has been back on the airwaves over the last few days insisting the people must be made to vote again, after having got it wrong in the EU referendum. This is an interesting evolution of his position in 2004, when just days after he promised a referendum on the proposed EU Constitution (later to be renamed the Lisbon Treaty) journalistic pressure forced him to categorically state that the people mustn’t be asked to vote again and again.

“If the British people vote no, they vote no. You can’t then start bringing it back until they vote yes.” “If the British people vote no in this referendum, that is their verdict. That is absolutely clear.”

Has he changed his mind, or was he lying again…