Sturgeon: Juncker’s Behaviour “Pretty Distasteful”

Nicola Sturgeon has described Jean-Claude Juncker’s behaviour on Friday where he said Theresa May “was kissing me” and ruffled another EU employee’s hair as “pretty distasteful”. Yet she’s determined to stay in the organisation he leads…

December 16, 2018



Quote of the Day

David Mundell tells The Times…

“I expect Christmas to take place.”

