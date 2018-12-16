Hoey: EU and Ireland have “connived” together

Northern Irish Labour MP Kate Hoey has accused the EU and Ireland of “conniving” together to undermine Brexit and trap the UK as close as possible to the EU. As Tony Connelly’s RTE exposé revealed last year, she may have a point…
Northern Irish Labour MP Kate Hoey has accused the EU and Ireland of “conniving” together to undermine Brexit and trap the UK as close as possible to the EU. As Tony Connelly’s RTE exposé revealed last year, she may have a point…
David Mundell tells The Times…
“I expect Christmas to take place.”