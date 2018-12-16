Fox: Brexit Deal Needs “Legally Binding” Changes

Liam Fox has said that Theresa May’s Brexit deal needs “legally binding” changes to address the risk of the backstop “locking the UK into the customs union”. Then Fox weasels out with talk of “clarification” and “definition”…

Tags: ,
People:
December 16, 2018 at 12:22 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Mundell tells The Times…

“I expect Christmas to take place.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.