Wonk Watch: ASI Goes Global

The Adam Smith Institute is undergoing a Christmas shakeup with two new recruits. American Morgan Schondelmeier joins the ASI after a year at the Institute of Economic Affairs. Morgan is a graduate of both the University of Tampa and King’s College London. Matthew Lesh, Research Fellow at Australia’s Institute of Public Affairs, is moving over to become the ASI’s Head of Research. Matthew published his first book this year and is a regular talking head on Australian TV. G’day mate!

Former head of research Sam Dumitriu moved on in October after two and a half years at the ASI to become Research Director at The Entrepreneurs Network. Sophie Jarvis has also joined the Adam Smith Institute full time, becoming the organisation’s Head of Government Affairs. Sophie is well connected and liked around Parliament, a smart hire. Congratulations to all…