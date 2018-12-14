Osborne Gets Job No 9

Prodigious polymath George Osborne is going the whole nine yards to test his extraordinary multi-tasking skills to new limits. In a move that will please numerologists, the FT reports that he is taking on job number nine as an adviser to 9yards Capital, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm where his brother Theo is a partner. Osborne’s burgeoning CV now includes all of the following:
- Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker
- Adviser to Blackrock
- Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership
- Fellow at McCain Institute
- Editor of the Evening Standard
- Economics professor, Manchester University
- Visiting fellow at Stanford University
- Adviser to Exor
- Adviser to 9yards Capital
Still hasn’t quite made it to No 10…