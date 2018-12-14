Osborne Gets Job No 9

Prodigious polymath George Osborne is going the whole nine yards to test his extraordinary multi-tasking skills to new limits. In a move that will please numerologists, the FT reports that he is taking on job number nine as an adviser to 9yards Capital, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm where his brother Theo is a partner. Osborne’s burgeoning CV now includes all of the following:

Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker Adviser to Blackrock Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership Fellow at McCain Institute Editor of the Evening Standard Economics professor, Manchester University Visiting fellow at Stanford University Adviser to Exor Adviser to 9yards Capital

Still hasn’t quite made it to No 10…