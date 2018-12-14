May’s “Nebulous” Clash With Juncker

Channel 5 have enlisted two “expert lipreaders” in an attempt to decipher that frosty exchange between May and Juncker earlier, concluding that the two are arguing about whether Juncker called May “nebulous” yesterday. Given the events of the past few weeks, that’s hardly the worst thing he could have called her…

Quote of the Day

David Mundell tells The Times: “I expect Christmas to take place”

