May’s “Nebulous” Clash With Juncker

NEW – Two expert lipreaders tell 5 News that Theresa May accuses Jean-Claude Juncker of describing her as nebulous.
This is how the conversation went, according to the lipreaders: pic.twitter.com/IuP99fJiXG
— Channel 5 News (@5_News) December 14, 2018
Channel 5 have enlisted two “expert lipreaders” in an attempt to decipher that frosty exchange between May and Juncker earlier, concluding that the two are arguing about whether Juncker called May “nebulous” yesterday. Given the events of the past few weeks, that’s hardly the worst thing he could have called her…