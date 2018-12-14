Juncker: The Morning After, May ‘Was Kissing Me’

In an extraordinary answer to what he was saying to the Prime Minister this morning, EU Commission President Juncker said at a press conference this afternoon that “we were not dancing”, that “I didn’t know that this word [nebulous] exists in English”, and that “In the course of the morning, after having checked what I said last night, she was kissing me.” Classic Juncker…

UPDATE: It turns out May wasn’t the only woman to be the subject of some questionable attention from Juncker this morning:

UPDATE II: The BBC have identified her as none other than the EU’s ‘Deputy Head of Protocol’. She may have an HR complaint from herself to deal with on Monday morning…

People: /
December 14, 2018 at 4:23 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Mundell tells The Times: “I expect Christmas to take place”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.