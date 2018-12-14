Juncker: The Morning After, May ‘Was Kissing Me’

In an extraordinary answer to what he was saying to the Prime Minister this morning, EU Commission President Juncker said at a press conference this afternoon that “we were not dancing”, that “I didn’t know that this word [nebulous] exists in English”, and that “In the course of the morning, after having checked what I said last night, she was kissing me.” Classic Juncker…

UPDATE: It turns out May wasn’t the only woman to be the subject of some questionable attention from Juncker this morning:

UPDATE II: The BBC have identified her as none other than the EU’s ‘Deputy Head of Protocol’. She may have an HR complaint from herself to deal with on Monday morning…