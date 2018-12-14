Eurozone Growth Plummets to Four-Year Low

The Eurozone’s economic woes continue to mount as the latest PMI figures sunk to a 49-month low of 51.3 in December. Germany’s PMI also fell to a four-year low at 52.2, while crisis-ridden France entered contraction territory at 49.3.

The poor data comes just a day after Mario Draghi announced that the ECB was ending its €2.5 trillion QE stimulus programme. Eurozone interest rates remain at 0% – they have nowhere to go. No deal could well prove too much of a shock for the fragile Eurozone economy to take. The EU knows this but May’s weakness and her Government’s scandalous failure to prepare adequately for no deal means the UK is powerless to leverage this fact…