Dimbleby’s Musical Question Time Farewell

Last night at the Question Time party thrown in celebration of David Dimbleby’s time in the chair of the BBC’s flagship political programme, a song (composed by Question Time’s recently promoted producer Poppy Bullard) was sung in his honour, set to the tune of ABBA’s Dancing Queen. Guido has obtained the lyrics…
It’s David Dimbleby
Young and free
Only eighty
Dimbleby
Longest serving chair of QT, oh yeah
Read the brilliant homage in full here:
Thursday night and the news is slow
Gearing up for our favourite show
Rob’s in the gallery, Dani is irate:
David is running late.
Soon we hear the old adage
“On this panel this week it’s Nigel Farage.”
“The woman at the back, get the mic there if you can,
Oh wait, it’s actually a man”
When he takes over from Stan:
It’s David Dimbleby
Young and free
Only eighty
Dimbleby
Longest serving chair of QT, oh yeah
You can dance
But please don’t try
Wearing the ties of your life
Ooh, see that man [everyone to sing this bit]
Watch that screen
It’s David Dimbleby
Now you’ve said it’s time to go
Hand over the reins of this great show
Your ill-timed exit
Is even worse than Brexit
For another week
When he takes over from Stan:
It’s David Dimbleby
Young and free
Only eighty
Dimbleby
Longest serving chair of QT, oh yeah
You can dance
But please don’t try
Wearing the ties of your life
Ooh, see that man [everyone to sing this bit]
Watch that screen
It’s David Dimbleby
A fitting tribute…