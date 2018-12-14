Dimbleby’s Musical Question Time Farewell

Last night at the Question Time party thrown in celebration of David Dimbleby’s time in the chair of the BBC’s flagship political programme, a song (composed by Question Time’s recently promoted producer Poppy Bullard) was sung in his honour, set to the tune of ABBA’s Dancing Queen. Guido has obtained the lyrics…

Read the brilliant homage in full here:

Thursday night and the news is slow

Gearing up for our favourite show

Rob’s in the gallery, Dani is irate:

David is running late.

Soon we hear the old adage

“On this panel this week it’s Nigel Farage.”

“The woman at the back, get the mic there if you can,

Oh wait, it’s actually a man”

When he takes over from Stan:

It’s David Dimbleby

Young and free

Only eighty

Dimbleby

Longest serving chair of QT, oh yeah

You can dance

But please don’t try

Wearing the ties of your life

Ooh, see that man [everyone to sing this bit]

Watch that screen

It’s David Dimbleby

Now you’ve said it’s time to go

Hand over the reins of this great show

Your ill-timed exit

Is even worse than Brexit

For another week

When he takes over from Stan:

It’s David Dimbleby

Young and free

Only eighty

Dimbleby

Longest serving chair of QT, oh yeah

You can dance

But please don’t try

Wearing the ties of your life

Ooh, see that man [everyone to sing this bit]

Watch that screen

It’s David Dimbleby