Last night saw David Dimbleby’s last ever time in the Chair of BBC Question Time, drawing a remarkable 25 year era to a close. Panelist Jo Brand led a touching standing ovation in tribute to the veteran broadcaster.

“From me a happy Christmas, and not goodbye, but goodnight.”

Dimblebot is an institution and Guido wishes him well.

Question Time returns to our screens from Islington on 10th January, hosted by Fiona Bruce.