Constituent Challenges Johnny Mercer to a Fight

Johnny Mercer has released an unexpected answerphone message from a constituent who rang up his office last night to ask: “how do I go about arranging a fight with Johnny Mercer?” At least he didn’t do it on the Plymouth Herald comments section…

The caller goes on to explain: “I absolutely hate Tories and I’ve always wanted to punch one in the face” before politely asking if Mercer’s office can confirm the date “if you can work out when he’s available for fighting”. Mercer served three tours of Afghanistan during his time in the British Army, it’s fair to say that he isn’t too fussed about this particular challenge…