Sturgeon’s Brexit Showboating Slammed by Supreme Court

Nicola Sturgeon’s showboating over Brexit has been slapped down in the courts, with the UK Supreme Court ruling that parts of Scottish Parliament’s Continuity Bill were outside the legislative competence of the devolved legislature. Sturgeon’s Bill attempted to claim powers over 24 areas of competency returning from Brussels, claiming them as devolved matters rather than powers reserved for the UK Government. The SNP is well aware of this, the whole exercise was simply an attempt to stir up anti-Westminster sentiment in Scotland. Given that SNP party policy is to continue having EU rules imposed on the whole UK, you’d have thought they’d be happy with not having those powers back anyway…