How the Papers Reacted to May’s Victory

The papers have given their responses to last night’s drama, with most characterising it as a Pyrrhic victory that secures Theresa May’s survival for now but leaves her in limbo with her authority diminished. In a sign of just how much the British media landscape has changed since the referendum, the only two papers to come out fighting for May are the Mail and the Express – both instructing restive Tory MPs to “now just let her get on with” it.

The fact that over two thirds of her backbenchers expressed no confidence in her is a stark reminder of just how little support there is for her deal in Parliament. May is now heading to Brussels to plead for concessions from EU leaders. She will need to come back with much more than just empty words if she is going to have a hope of getting her deal through Parliament, and perhaps even her Cabinet. Whatever happens now, it won’t just be business as usual…