Moderates Purged as Corbynistas Take Control of Welsh Labour

There’s been a rapid and brutal turn of events inside the UK’s newly-created Corbynista oblast, formally known as Wales. Momentum’s new First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has wasted no time in purging his tainted predecessor’s closest aides. Guido hears Carwyn Jones’ SpAds, Matt Greenough and Huw Price – both of whom are deeply mired in the murky controversy that led to the death of former minister Carl Sargeant in 2017 have already been sacked. Within hours of Drakeford’s coronation as new Welsh Labour leader, their passes were cancelled, desks cleared and personal effects unceremoniously shipped out in boxes…

Greenough, seen out celebrating the night Sargeant was sacked from government, is being recalled to the Inquest in New Year for a fourth time due to apparent inconsistencies in his previous evidence. Price – also seen partying in the photo – briefed media against Sargeant and ramped pressure up on him in the days leading to his suicide.

Another likely victim of Drakeford’s purge will be Welsh Labour General Secretary Louise Magee – a key figure in Sargeant’s sacking. Hapless Magee admitted gross incompetence in her evidence to the Inquest – confessing that no duty of care was extended to Sargeant before his death. Guido understands Magee is viewed with total suspicion by Drakeford’s inner circle – with her close friends believed to have been behind vicious attacks on him during the recent leadership campaign. Thankfully for Magee, she’s just gone on maternity leave – that will at least buy her some respite before she’s purged by the hard-left in the not-too-distant future…

On the ministerial front, a reshuffle is also under way with moderates like ex-MP Huw Irranca Davies and NEC member Alun Davies having already been purged to make way for Drakeford’s Momentum cronies. The ideological purification of the Politburo is well underway…