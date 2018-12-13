Dutch MP Makes Love Actually Video Plea to Brits

De stemming over #Brexit is uitgesteld. @KeesVee belde daarom opnieuw aan bij Theresa May, met een duidelijke boodschap: kies voor deze deal of blijf in de EU. Geïnspireerd op misschien wel de meest romantische Kerstfilm aller tijden. 😉 #loveactually #makelovedontbrexit pic.twitter.com/T9EhbWatjp — D66 (@D66) December 11, 2018

Dutch Member of the House of Representatives and Euro-federalist Kees Verhoeven has gone to the lengths of producing a Love Actually style video begging the UK to back May’s deal or stay in the EU. A nice touch, but he ignored one vital option…