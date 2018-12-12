Tonight’s No Confidence Timetable

Graham Brady has briefed reporters on the timetable for this evening’s confidence vote in the Prime Minister:

  • 5pm Theresa May addresses the 1922 Committee
  • 6pm Leadership ballot opens
  • 8pm Leadership ballot closes
  • 9pm Graham Brady will first inform the Prime Minister of the result, and then announce it to MPs and the press. He will then read out the numbers of votes on either side.

We’ll know whether Theresa May secures her position as Prime Minister for another twelve months shortly after 9 pm this evening…

December 12, 2018 at 11:21 am



Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

