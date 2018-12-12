Tonight’s No Confidence Timetable

Graham Brady has briefed reporters on the timetable for this evening’s confidence vote in the Prime Minister:

5pm Theresa May addresses the 1922 Committee

6pm Leadership ballot opens

8pm Leadership ballot closes

9pm Graham Brady will first inform the Prime Minister of the result, and then announce it to MPs and the press. He will then read out the numbers of votes on either side.

We’ll know whether Theresa May secures her position as Prime Minister for another twelve months shortly after 9 pm this evening…