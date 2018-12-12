Theresa May Facing No Confidence Vote

After endless speculation and numerous false starts, the 48 letter threshold has finally been reached. Theresa May will face a vote of no confidence today with the result due to be announced at 9pm. Tory MPs will vote between 6 and 8pm after May addresses them, possibly for the last time, at 5pm. May has come out fighting, saying she will “contest that vote with everything I’ve got” and that she will “stand ready to finish the job”:

The next twelve hours will determine whether her party will let her…

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

