Theresa May Facing No Confidence Vote

After endless speculation and numerous false starts, the 48 letter threshold has finally been reached. Theresa May will face a vote of no confidence today with the result due to be announced at 9pm. Tory MPs will vote between 6 and 8pm after May addresses them, possibly for the last time, at 5pm. May has come out fighting, saying she will “contest that vote with everything I’ve got” and that she will “stand ready to finish the job”:

"I will contest that vote with everything I've got" – UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she will "stand ready to finish the job" as no-confidence vote is triggered Follow live updates: https://t.co/gTH05gW8Yy pic.twitter.com/TeFWGMjVCj — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 12, 2018

The next twelve hours will determine whether her party will let her…