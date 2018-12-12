May Wins Confidence Vote

She won by 83 votes, 200 to 117 – with less than two thirds of Tory MPs backing her.
In the words of Margaret Thatcher “she fights on”. Even after Thatcher won her confidence vote she resigned a week later…
Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today…
“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”