Lib Dems’ Scrooge MEP Shuts Down UK Office Just Before Christmas

The Lib Dems’ only MEP and general Scrooge Catherine Bearder has shut down her UK office, throwing two former UK staff members into the lurch less than a month before Christmas. They were handed their notice at the end of November. Co-conspirators tell Guido that Bearder is causing a lot of problems for the Lib Dems, who apparently advised her to not shut the office. The move to shut down the office makes it seem to Guido as if Bearder is not all that confident about the Lib Dems’ signature policy of stopping Brexit…

December 12, 2018 at 3:16 pm



Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

