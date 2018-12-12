Leadership PMQs: Who is Asking the Questions?

Q1 Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East) (Lab)
Q2 Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and Penge) (Lab)
Q3 Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich) (Lab)
Q4 Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green) (Lab)
Q5 Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden) (Lab)
Q6 Nigel Mills (Amber Valley) (Con)
Q7 Mary Creagh (Wakefield) (Lab)
Q8 Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) (Con)
Q9 Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough) (Lab)
Q10 Mark Pawsey (Rugby) (Con)
Q11 Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East) (Lab)
Q12 Mr Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire) (Con)
Q13 Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton) (Lab)
Q14 Rachael Maskell (York Central) (Lab)
Q15 Damien Moore (Southport) (Con)

May will be relieved to see so few Brexiteers on the list for today’s make or break appearance. Will Corbyn even ask her about Brexit this week?

December 12, 2018 at 11:45 am



Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4's Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

