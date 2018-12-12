Hammond Calls Colleagues ‘Extremists’

Chancellor Philip Hammond says he believes Theresa May will have the support of the "great majority" of Conservative MPs and the vote will "flush out the extremists"
Speaking to Sky News, the Chancellor said that tonight’s confidence vote will be won by the Prime Minister, and serve to “flush out the extremists” in his party. Guido isn’t sure that calling dozens of colleagues ‘extremists’ is the best way to endear them to May’s administration…