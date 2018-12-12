Hammond Calls Colleagues ‘Extremists’

Speaking to Sky News, the Chancellor said that tonight’s confidence vote will be won by the Prime Minister, and serve to “flush out the extremists” in his party. Guido isn’t sure that calling dozens of colleagues ‘extremists’ is the best way to endear them to May’s administration… 

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

