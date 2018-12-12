Brady: Leadership Contest Can Take Place “Very Quickly”

Sir Graham Brady has been explaining the rules of any potential leadership contest which would follow a successful vote of no confidence. As Brady says, the timetable and the rules would be decided by the 1922 Executive Committee and approved by the Party Board “as quickly as possible”. The stages of whittling it down to the final 2 MPs could happen “very quickly” even though the postal ballot of the Tory membership would “inevitably take a little longer”. There is no need to delay Brexit, as David Gauke is trying to suggest…

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

