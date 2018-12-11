“Stop Brexit” Man Removed By Police

Police have led off Steve the anti-Brexit placard man outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/BZaAnruqj6 — Peter Henley (@BBCPeterH) December 11, 2018

Every broadcaster in the land will be breathing a major sigh of relief at the sight of unrelenting shouty-crackers “Stop Brexit” protester Steve Bray being led away from College Green by the Police. Having valiantly avoided doing any work for the past few years in order to disrupt every broadcast interview possible, Bray had a rare instance of a broadcaster actually wanting to talk to him as he was led away, telling the BBC: “I’m not being taken away, I’m just being escorted off”. How will he stop Brexit from a few metres further away?