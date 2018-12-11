“Stop Brexit” Man Removed By Police

Every broadcaster in the land will be breathing a major sigh of relief at the sight of unrelenting shouty-crackers “Stop Brexit” protester Steve Bray being led away from College Green by the Police. Having valiantly avoided doing any work for the past few years in order to disrupt every broadcast interview possible, Bray had a rare instance of a broadcaster actually wanting to talk to him as he was led away, telling the BBC: “I’m not being taken away, I’m just being escorted off”. How will he stop Brexit from a few metres further away?

December 11, 2018 at 4:22 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.