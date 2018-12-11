Standpoint Editor: Runners & Riders

After more than 10 years at its helm, Daniel Johnson the founder of the conservative-leaning magazine Standpoint is standing down as editor, though he will continue writing for it. He is moving on to be the launch editor of a new online publishing platform TheArticle.com. Standpoint has stabilised financially and is appointing a new editor. Regular contributor Douglas Murray could be in the running, other contributors such as Nick Cohen would probably be ruled out for his broadly left-of-centre outlook even if he does have neo-con tendencies. Edward Lucas has been writing for the mag on and off for a decade. Oliver Wiseman now editing CapX used to work for Standpoint. Of previous contributors to the magazine, Toby Young has got to be in with a chance now he isn’t currently editing anything, he would certainly be a lively editor…

From outside the ranks Jamie Whyte formerly of the IEA could be available. ERG wonk Christopher Montgomery’s name has been put to Guido, Daniel Hannan will have time on his hands when his term as an MEP comes to end soon. Could Juliet Samuel could combine her Telegraph columns with an editorship?