Public Think Politics Would Be ‘More Chaotic’ Under Labour

Sky Data have found that the public think by a large margin that a Labour government would make politics more chaotic, not more stable. Just one third of voters (33%) thought electing Labour would stabilise politics, compared to 45% who said it would do precisely the exact opposite. The public thinks things are not so bad that they couldn’t get worse.

Despite the events of the last three weeks, Theresa May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 20 points (42%-22%) in terms of who the public thinks would be more competent to lead the country through Brexit. A massive 36% responded with ‘don’t know’…