Public Think Politics Would Be ‘More Chaotic’ Under Labour

Sky Data have found that the public think by a large margin that a Labour government would make politics more chaotic, not more stable. Just one third of voters (33%) thought electing Labour would stabilise politics, compared to 45% who said it would do precisely the exact opposite. The public thinks things are not so bad that they couldn’t get worse.

Despite the events of the last three weeks, Theresa May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 20 points (42%-22%) in terms of who the public thinks would be more competent to lead the country through Brexit. A massive 36% responded with ‘don’t know’…

Tags: ,
December 11, 2018 at 3:16 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.