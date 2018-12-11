Parliament in Lockdown, Intruder Tasered

Parliament is in lockdown and there is a heightened police presence on the estate, after an alleged intruder was reportedly tasered by armed police within the estate by Carriage Gates, having made it a few meters inside. Two police cars are now parked outside.

UPDATE: ITV’s Paul Brand has taken a photo of what appears to be the police holding the alleged intruder. The situation seems to be under control.

UPDATE II: The intruder has now been taken away in a police van, and the Metropolitan Police have released this statement: