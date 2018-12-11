No. 10 Keeping Croydon Central in the Family

A key Downing Street figure is set to fight Croydon Central in the next General Election, although it’s not previous MP Gavin Barwell. The local party last night selected Mario Creatura, the PM’s digital SpAd (he does the PM’s tweets) who was brought in to revitalise Downing Street’s social media operation, to try to win his boss’s former seat back. Creatura is one of Barwell’s Croydon cronies of yore and his former Parliamentary aide. Number 10 are evidently keen on keeping the constituency in the family. Will any mischievous Downing Street staffers be getting Creatura a copy of his boss’s book for Secret Santa?

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

