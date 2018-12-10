May’s Freudian Slip

The Prime Minister (presumably accidentally) appropriated a Lib Dem slogan at the dispatch box this afternoon. Not surprising she wants an ‘exit from Brexit’, given the month she’s been having…
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”