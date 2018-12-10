May: “I’m Not Capable of a Parliamentary Ejaculation”

While Theresa May hasn’t managed to bring a meaningful vote to Parliament thus far, she did succeed in delivering what must be one of the most salacious lines ever uttered by a sitting Prime Minister in the House of Commons, telling Rupa Huq: “if she looks carefully I think she’ll see that I’m not capable of a Parliamentary ejaculation.” For once, even Bercow is lost for words…
UPDATE: Iain Dale points out that Rupa Huq has form:
Rupa Huq has form here. Remember her outburst on C4 News on Boris 'shagging'? On my show she once said of the Tube: "It’s so overcrowded you might as well give the person next to you a handjob…” My producer pressed the dump button. Mr Speaker doesn't have the option! Good times. https://t.co/TOH5TK5j8z
— Iain Dale (@IainDale) December 10, 2018