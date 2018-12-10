Labour MP Grabs Mace

Heseltine wannabe MP Lloyd Russel-Moyle attempted to steal the show this evening by flouncing down the chamber of the House of Commons and grabbing the Ceremonial Mace to suspend the Commons sitting in protest at the Government postponing the meaningful vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. Famously Michael Heseltine performed the same stunt in protest of Labour’s nationalisations in 1976. The last Member to seize the mace was John McDonnell in 2009 over Heathrow expansion…

Thirty Two year old Russel-Moyle was first elected in 2017. He has now been named by the Speaker and ordered to withdraw from the house for the remainder of the sitting. After grabbing the mace, Russel-Moyle sheepishly gave it back, not even taking the opportunity to brandish it above his head like Hezza. Embarrassing… 

People:
December 10, 2018 at 9:11 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box