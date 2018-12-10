Labour MP Grabs Mace

Heseltine wannabe MP Lloyd Russel-Moyle attempted to steal the show this evening by flouncing down the chamber of the House of Commons and grabbing the Ceremonial Mace to suspend the Commons sitting in protest at the Government postponing the meaningful vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. Famously Michael Heseltine performed the same stunt in protest of Labour’s nationalisations in 1976. The last Member to seize the mace was John McDonnell in 2009 over Heathrow expansion…

Thirty Two year old Russel-Moyle was first elected in 2017. He has now been named by the Speaker and ordered to withdraw from the house for the remainder of the sitting. After grabbing the mace, Russel-Moyle sheepishly gave it back, not even taking the opportunity to brandish it above his head like Hezza. Embarrassing…