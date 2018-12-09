Raab: Amber Rudd’s Comments Were Sexist

Raab made a cutting attack on Amber Rudd’s “The men at Westminster seem to flounce out quite a lot” comments speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge this morning.

“Amber does this every now and and again, she did it during the referendum when she personalised an attack on Boris. I’m not sure if that’s aimed at me. It sounded a bit sexist to me.”

The shadow leadership election is well and truly underway…

