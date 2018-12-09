Raab: Amber Rudd’s Comments Were Sexist

Raab made a cutting attack on Amber Rudd’s “The men at Westminster seem to flounce out quite a lot” comments speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge this morning.

“Amber does this every now and and again, she did it during the referendum when she personalised an attack on Boris. I’m not sure if that’s aimed at me. It sounded a bit sexist to me.”

The shadow leadership election is well and truly underway…

Tags: ,
People:
December 9, 2018 at 10:48 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King…

“There are arguments for remaining in the EU and there are arguments for leaving the EU. But there is no case whatever for giving up the benefits of remaining without obtaining the benefits of leaving.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.