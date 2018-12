"I respect the fact that there's a hierachy" – Dominic Raab hints to @SophyRidgeSky that his advice wasn't taken seriously during Brexit negotiations #Ridge pic.twitter.com/dB7wkA9ABx

“I give my advice and it’s either taken or it’s not taken.”

“So it wasn’t taken…”

“Well I want to be careful because I respect the fact that there’s a hierarchy”