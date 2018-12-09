DUP: Tories Should Uphold Their Side of the Confidence and Supply Agreement

“We’re abiding by our side of the bargain… to deliver control of our laws borders and money for the UK, and also that the UK would leave the European Union as one United Kingdom. If Theresa May wishes to go down a different path from that then she can’t count on our support on the Brexit deal that she has but forward, obviously, and it obviously has consequences…”

Tags: ,
People:
December 9, 2018 at 10:58 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.