DUP: Tories Should Uphold Their Side of the Confidence and Supply Agreement

"We're abiding by our side of the bargain" – @NigelDoddsDUP says the DUP still supports Theresa May but that she can't count on DUP support if she doesn't deliver a satisfactory Brexit #Ridge pic.twitter.com/7Nk4l5TqGE

“We’re abiding by our side of the bargain… to deliver control of our laws borders and money for the UK, and also that the UK would leave the European Union as one United Kingdom. If Theresa May wishes to go down a different path from that then she can’t count on our support on the Brexit deal that she has but forward, obviously, and it obviously has consequences…”