DUP: Tories Should Uphold Their Side of the Confidence and Supply Agreement

“We’re abiding by our side of the bargain… to deliver control of our laws borders and money for the UK, and also that the UK would leave the European Union as one United Kingdom. If Theresa May wishes to go down a different path from that then she can’t count on our support on the Brexit deal that she has but forward, obviously, and it obviously has consequences…”

Quote of the Day

Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King…

“There are arguments for remaining in the EU and there are arguments for leaving the EU. But there is no case whatever for giving up the benefits of remaining without obtaining the benefits of leaving.”

