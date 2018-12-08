Saturday 7-Up

This week 221,921 visitors visited 737,902 times viewing 1,183,729 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- EU Vice President Applauds Spanish Warship’s Illegal Anti-British Stunt
- Kamal Ahmed To BBC Correspondents: Brexit is “Rubbish”
- Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week
- Love Actually, Prime Minister
- Penny Mordaunt Backs May, Slams ‘Unhelpful’ Mogg
- Nigel Wants Nothing To Do With “Street UKIP”
- Mogg: Government Could Win Meaningful Vote
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…