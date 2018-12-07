Scottish UKIP Leader Quits UKIP

Scottish UKIP leader David Coburn has joined the Brexodus of the party’s MEPs. In his resignation statement, Coburn lamented the “infiltration” by Tommy Robinson types:

“The party has been infiltrated by people with an alternative agenda, which is not the one on which I stood when I was elected and sadly does not represent the values for which Ukip once stood.

“I did not run on an anti-Islam platform. Unfortunately, this seems to be the direction that Ukip is taking – obsessing about this issue to the exclusion of all else at a time when we might lose the Brexit we fought so hard for.”

Will the last MEP to leave UKIP please turn out the lights…

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

