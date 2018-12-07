Scottish UKIP Leader Quits UKIP

Scottish UKIP leader David Coburn has joined the Brexodus of the party’s MEPs. In his resignation statement, Coburn lamented the “infiltration” by Tommy Robinson types:

“The party has been infiltrated by people with an alternative agenda, which is not the one on which I stood when I was elected and sadly does not represent the values for which Ukip once stood.

“I did not run on an anti-Islam platform. Unfortunately, this seems to be the direction that Ukip is taking – obsessing about this issue to the exclusion of all else at a time when we might lose the Brexit we fought so hard for.”