Peter Whittle Resigns From UKIP

It’s not just MEPs who are dropping like flies. The latest departure from UKIP is London Assembly member and former mayoral candidate Peter Whittle. The number of elected UKIP officials keeps getting whittled down…
Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…
“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”