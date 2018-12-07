Peter Whittle Resigns From UKIP

It’s not just MEPs who are dropping like flies. The latest departure from UKIP is London Assembly member and former mayoral candidate Peter Whittle. The number of elected UKIP officials keeps getting whittled down…

December 7, 2018 at 3:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.