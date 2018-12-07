Holden’s Return Ticket to Transport

Ric Holden has made his way back into government after being cleared of some unpleasant false allegations. After a little delay to clear vetting his Special Adviser’s return ticket takes him to the Department of Transport where he replaces Emma Boon who scooted off to a transport start-up. The transport gig is one of the toughest in government so he’ll have his work cut out.

Interesting little factoid. Grayling is the only Leaver to serve continuously in the Cabinet since Cameron’s day. Patel, Whittingdale, Villiers, IDS are gone. Fox and Gove went and returned. Grayling is the only Leaver to have come through it all…

Guido can also bring you a couple of other updates – Jason Stein has moved from the Treasury press office where he was Liz Truss’s Press Secretary to become Amber Rudd’s SpAd at DWP, while former Dom Raab SpAd Steph Lis has remained at DExEU under new Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay. Get in touch with any further updates…