End of Year Melody Sung in Parliament

Member of the Western Australian Parliament David Templeman rounded the year off by singing an incredible parody of The Sound of Silence, entitled The Year in Parliament. It is well worth a watch…
Member of the Western Australian Parliament David Templeman rounded the year off by singing an incredible parody of The Sound of Silence, entitled The Year in Parliament. It is well worth a watch…
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”