Mark Drakeford New First Minister of Wales

Mark Drakeford is set to become the next First Minister of Wales after winning the Welsh Labour Leadership Election. Drakeford beat Vaughan Gething and Eluned Morgan in the race to replace the outgoing Carwyn Jones, securing 53.9% of the vote after second preferences were included. Llongyfarchiadau…

Wales may be about to get a first-hand taste of Corbynomics – 64-year-old Drakeford is firmly on the left of the Party – he was the only sitting Cabinet member in any part of the UK to back Jeremy Corbyn for Labour leader in 2015 and had Momentum’s support for his own leadership election. Will Wales become the Venezuela of the UK under his stewardship?

December 6, 2018 at 2:50 pm



